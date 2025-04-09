Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.9 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.