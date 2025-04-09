Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.