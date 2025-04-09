Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.17 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.47.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

