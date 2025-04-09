Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.17 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.47.
About Golden Minerals
