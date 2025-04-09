Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NN Q3 Earnings

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
NN Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.99 on Monday. NN has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN
Insider Buying and Selling at NN
In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,894.29. This represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NN
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NN
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.