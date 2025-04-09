Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NN Q3 Earnings

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.99 on Monday. NN has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NN by 276.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NN by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,894.29. This represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

