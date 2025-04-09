William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of MSM Q3 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

