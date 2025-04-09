Q1 Earnings Forecast for AQST Issued By HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 512,682 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 249,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

