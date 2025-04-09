GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.