Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Globant stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Globant by 229.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

