Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.01.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 63.85%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
