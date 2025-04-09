Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 10.16.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 113.38% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

