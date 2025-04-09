Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $30,203.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,273.28. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $38,715.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,922.76. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $929,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

