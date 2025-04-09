Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OBIO Q1 Earnings

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Schock forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OBIO. BTIG Research started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of OBIO stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.