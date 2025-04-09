FY2025 EPS Estimate for LM Funding America Raised by Analyst

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LM Funding America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.97). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.
LM Funding America Stock Performance
LMFA opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
