FY2025 EPS Estimate for LM Funding America Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFAFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LM Funding America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.97). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

LMFA opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.