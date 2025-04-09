HC Wainwright Has Positive View of Adagene FY2025 Earnings

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adagene in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adagene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Adagene has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adagene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adagene by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adagene in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adagene by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adagene by 74.1% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

