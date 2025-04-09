Stifel Canada Weighs in on D2L’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:DTO)

D2L Inc. (TSE:DTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D2L in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for D2L’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
