FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:INO Issued By Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.