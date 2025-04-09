Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Estimate for DGX Q2 Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

