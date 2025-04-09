Q2 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Decreased by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

