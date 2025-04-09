Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Forecast for ALNY Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.25.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $224.32 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

