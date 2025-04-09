HC Wainwright Comments on Cytosorbents Q1 Earnings

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of CTSO opened at $0.96 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

