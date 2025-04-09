Q1 EPS Forecast for Edgewise Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EWTX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

