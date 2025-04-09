Q1 EPS Forecast for Century Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,190,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 714,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

