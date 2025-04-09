HC Wainwright Has Optimistic View of Spectral AI Q1 Earnings

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectral AI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.19 on Monday. Spectral AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Spectral AI by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 71,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

