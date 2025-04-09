HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for NRIX Earnings

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.26 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $705.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

