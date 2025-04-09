Cormark Has Negative Estimate for Orla Mining Q1 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$13.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Shares of OLA opened at C$11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 253.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.51. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,007,110.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock worth $5,067,805. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

