Q1 EPS Estimates for Usio Cut by Litchfield Hills Research

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Usio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Usio Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Usio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Usio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Usio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.