StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

