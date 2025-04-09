Lovesac (LOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 10th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $230.33 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,864.17. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

