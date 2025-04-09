S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

