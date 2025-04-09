PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
