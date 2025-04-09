ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 6,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.15.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.