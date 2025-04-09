Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.50 ($9.34) and last traded at €8.46 ($9.30). Approximately 372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.20 ($9.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.52 and its 200 day moving average is €9.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

