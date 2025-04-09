Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 10,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Mind Gym Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.37.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

