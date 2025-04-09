Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

