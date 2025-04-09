iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Up ? – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up ? during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.53. 124,128 shares traded hands during trading,
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up ?
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.