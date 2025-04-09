Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52. 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

