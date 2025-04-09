UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Down 54.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) traded down 54.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

UMeWorld Stock Down 54.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

