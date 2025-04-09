Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Iochpe-Maxion Trading Down 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Iochpe-Maxion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

