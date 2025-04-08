HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 17,957,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,137. HP has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

