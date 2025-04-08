Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Stock Down 1.6 %

SPOK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 188,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,503. The company has a market cap of $306.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.40. Spok has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Spok by 2,378.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

