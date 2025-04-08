Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 8th (ANIP, APAM, CCL, CHDN, CX, DAN, DGII, EGY, FCBC, HIFS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 8th:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

