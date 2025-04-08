Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.55. The stock has a market cap of £197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

