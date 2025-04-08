Susan Wiseman Sells 4,167 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $160,218.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

