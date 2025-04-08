Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,233,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

