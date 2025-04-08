Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Releases Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,866. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $1,039.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.