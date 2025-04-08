Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Releases Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,866. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $1,039.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
