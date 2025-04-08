Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 278 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $11,511.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,164.38. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. 670,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5,248.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $3,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $5,372,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
