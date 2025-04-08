Daniel J. Lippis Sells 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $21,183.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,356.43. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.8 %

EW stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.