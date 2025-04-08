Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 6,409 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 31,327,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,271,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

