EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 4,113 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $92,172.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,216.34. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $58,501.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 825,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,292. The firm has a market cap of $732.70 million, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

