Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys 123,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,855,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,841.96. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 450,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $73,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

